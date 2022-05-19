Chief Marketing Officer for Travelport, Jen Catto, shares the best destinations in the U.S.

With restrictions being lifted, many of us are looking to start traveling. Chief Marketing Officer for Travelport, Jen Catto, joined Inside South Florida to share some great destinations to consider for your next vacation.

“I'm happy to say that the global travel industry recovered by about 50% last year and is on track to recover by about 85% this year,” says Catto. “Great news for travelers and the global economy.”

Catto shared some of the hottest destinations both domestically and internationally.

“The number one spot will come as a surprise, and that's Seattle. I will tell you that Seattle in summer is quite beautiful,” says Catto. “Number two is Orlando. I think we've seen this sort of waiting to take those Disney vacations over the past few years bubble up and people feel comfortable now.”

Catto also tells us how you can use Travelport to help book your next vacation.

“You're probably already using Travelport and you don't even know it because our technology powers hundreds of thousands of bookings,” says Catto. “If you're working with an agency, or you're using a booking app or any kind of booking engine, you're probably already using Travelport.”

For more information, you can visit, travelport.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Travelport