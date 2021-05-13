Watch
Childcare Resource and Referral Program from the Early Learning Coalition of Broward

Posted at 11:56 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:56:53-04

The Early Learning Coalition of Broward has been helping families find childcare and getting children ready for school for years. Amy Ungor, director of provider relations and customer service, explains the Childcare Resource and Referral Program, and how it's helping families.

Ungor says the program is a free community service that provides information about quality childcare. This program allows parents to make informed decisions on childcare and early learning. The staff is trained to identify the specific needs of families and provide them with a list of resources to meet their needs.

"Maybe they're looking for a program in a certain location or with a certain schedule, they might be looking for a faith-based program or someplace that has staff trained to work with children with special needs...we can search for programs that meet those needs," she says.

The program also provides resources that can help with the cost of childcare. To learn more, you can go to https://www.elcbroward.org/

