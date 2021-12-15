Watch
Children's book teaches how to cope with loss

Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:39:36-05

It’s hard for us as adults to cope with loss of any kind. This can be especially hard for kids. Children’s author Portia Y. Claire’s new book wants to share tips with parents and children on how to cope with real-life experiences.

Best Friends Forever: A Puppy's Tale tells Portia's own, true heartwarming story about love, loss, and everlasting friendship. Her father inspired her to share her story of when she lost her pet as a young girl and what she learned from the experience.

"This book allows me to share an expression of care, it's a resource of care," she says. "During the holidays, caring is very important and my hope is that perhaps my book will set the trajectory for the year ahead."

She hopes people will learn to love deeply, experience loss, and be able to love again. You can get the book to share with your loved ones here

