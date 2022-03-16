Chip Wade has simple D-I-Y ideas for your home this Spring

If you’re a homeowner, Spring is the perfect time to tackle improvement projects.

Sharing some D-I-Y ideas and helpful products is HGTV contractor, Chip Wade.

“Do it yourself is more popular than ever. We’re getting more confident and adventurous to do things ourselves,” says Chip. “A good project to tackle yourself is vinyl siding. What’s trending now are darker charcoal and black colors on exterior façades. This is called Mastic Board & Batten designer siding. So beautiful and it has a solar defense technology that will last the test of time.”

As for updating the interior of our homes, the easiest is upgrading our shower, according to Chip. You can buy a Speakman shower head that is really cost effective and will give you a luxury shower experience.

We have one more tip. Anytime you want to upgrade the paint in your home, you want to make sure that all your surfaces are sealed first. There’s no a better option than silicone, says Wade. It’s called AMP Modified Polymer sealant by DAP. It creates a waterproof seal and 30-minute paint and water ready. It’s ultra-crystal clear. You can use it in the kitchen and bathrooms. It’s available at Home Depot.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ply Gem, Speakman, DAP and Autolite®