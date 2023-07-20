Choice Mortgage and home buying go hand in hand

WSFL-TV’s Home Expert and CEO of Choice Mortgage, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida to share why the company can help you get into a home of your own.

“We've been in business for over 30 years. I've been doing this a long time. I've funded over $20 billion in my lifetime,” says Kodsi. “I know how to get the deal done. I know how to get you to the closing table in a professional white glove service.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Choice Mortgage.