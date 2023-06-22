Choice Mortgage’s competitive advantage

WSFL-TV’s Home Expert and CEO of Choice Mortgage, Michael Kodsi, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization can help you purchase a new home.

“Buying a home is not easy. It's the art of the deal,” says Kodsi. “It’s doing your due diligence, making sure the comps are there, and making sure the property appraises. That's where we come in and help you. We hold your hand through the whole process.”

For more information, call or text 561-441-2730

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Choice Mortgage.