Choose the reliable way to power your home with Florida Smart Energy

For people living in South Florida solar power sounds enticing, but they may not know exactly how it works. Our WSFL-TV trusted advisor, Hunter Terran “The Solar Man,” from Florida Smart Energy joined us to not only explain how solar works, but how it can benefit all of us.

Florida Smart Energy prides itself on using resources that they trust. “We use only American made products.” Says Hunter. “A tier one commercial grade mono silicon panel, that’s the best possible panel on the market.”

Not only does Florida Smart Energy have a good relationship with the manufacturers of their products, they have made sure they are built to last. “The panels go on the roof, they’re incredibly strong.” Says Hunter. “They can handle a category five hurricane. They can handle winds of 189 miles an hour, they’re virtually indestructible.”

To take the first step in changing the way you pay for electric, visit FloridaSmartEnergy.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Florida Smart Energy