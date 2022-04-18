Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Choose the reliable way to power your home with Florida Smart Energy

Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 18:10:31-04

For people living in South Florida solar power sounds enticing, but they may not know exactly how it works. Our WSFL-TV trusted advisor, Hunter Terran “The Solar Man,” from Florida Smart Energy joined us to not only explain how solar works, but how it can benefit all of us.

Florida Smart Energy prides itself on using resources that they trust. “We use only American made products.” Says Hunter. “A tier one commercial grade mono silicon panel, that’s the best possible panel on the market.”

Not only does Florida Smart Energy have a good relationship with the manufacturers of their products, they have made sure they are built to last. “The panels go on the roof, they’re incredibly strong.” Says Hunter. “They can handle a category five hurricane. They can handle winds of 189 miles an hour, they’re virtually indestructible.”

To take the first step in changing the way you pay for electric, visit FloridaSmartEnergy.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Florida Smart Energy

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors