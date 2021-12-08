Choosing the right health insurance for your family

Choosing the right healthcare coverage for your needs is the most important decision you can make. As open enrollment comes to an end, National Vice President of individual and family plans at United Healthcare, Marcus Robinson, has some tips on how to find the right plan for you and yours.

The first thing to do is know open enrollment has been extended through January. Take this time to make sure the plan you're looking at is affordable for you and your family while offering the right coverage.

For both individual and family plans it can be overwhelming to find a plan. Be aware of deadlines and when you need your new coverage to start. Head to UHCExchange.com for more.