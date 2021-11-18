Choosing the right Medicare plan for you

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make. Not only for your health and well-being but also, for your wallet. Here with more is the chief medical officer at United Healthcare and Retirement, Dr. Phillip Painter.

Open enrollment ends December 7, so it's important to make sure a smart choice is made. Rather than just checking boxes, Dr. Painter suggests looking at your current coverage and seeing if it's working for you. If you'd like to enroll in a new plan, look at its coverage, cost, and access. Make sure you're getting what you need, and you can afford it.

Prescription drug coverage under Medicare is possible, but only with a freestanding Part D program or a Medicare Advantage Plan. Even then, your drug may not be covered at 100% or available at the pharmacy you're used to going to. Making sure you have a plan that has all these things is what the Open Enrollment period is for, so don't forget to check your benefits!

