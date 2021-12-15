Watch
Choosing the right realtor could make a huge difference in your home buying experience

Posted at 1:13 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:13:18-05

Looking for a realtor can be one of the most important decisions of your life. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green from Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, sat down with our Miriam Tapia and told us what to consider when choosing a real estate agent.

The process of buying or selling a home can be complex. An agent will be there to guide you, protect you from anything sketchy, and help you understand every step of the process.

There are so many agents in South Florida since it's such a popular market, so it can be hard to choose one. Patty says buyers should find someone who understands their goals and timeline and can answer their questions. Your agent is your advocate and should be okay with holding your hand through the process. Chris stressed the importance of doing your research to make sure you're working with a reputable agent.

Some red flags to look out for are someone who's hard to connect with, or very short and rude. Also, make sure to ask the agent what their marketing plan for the property is to make sure it's something that will work.

You can learn more from Chris and Patty at https://pattydasilva.com/

