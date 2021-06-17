Choosing your own title company can save you trouble when closing on a property

If you’re in the market for a home, you don’t just need a great realtor. There’s another important part in the process to seal the deal: the title company, which sets up the documents and clears the title to close on the purchase.

The title company you use is completely up to you, says Lory Mitchell, owner of Assured Title & Trust, Inc. A lot of people will go with whoever the realtor is tied to, but you can choose whoever feels right to you. While prices are pretty even across the board, making sure you're working with someone who you can trust and will be responsive is what truly matters.

Closing day is the result of the hard work from all these parties working together. Having a title company you can count on to be there in person or over the phone and make sure you have all the correct documents signed and sealed is the difference between being able to close on time and having to wait an extra couple of days.

