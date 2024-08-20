Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Chris MacDonald: Honoring Elvis with a Special Tribute Performance

Posted
and last updated

Chris MacDonald, known for his tribute to Elvis Presley, joined Inside South Florida to discuss his dedication to honoring Elvis's legacy through his music and performances. MacDonald describes his act as a tribute rather than an impersonation, focusing on recreating the memories of Elvis's career with natural vocals and authentic moves, while sharing stories about the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

MacDonald's tribute is unique as he is the only tribute artist approved by Elvis Presley Enterprises, having performed for seven years at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. His shows feature an eight-piece band, a horn section, and two dancers. The performance includes various segments, from the 1950s hits like "Blue Suede Shoes" to movie songs like "Viva Las Vegas," and the iconic 1968 comeback special in black leather. The show culminates with the 1970s concert era, featuring hits like "Burning Love" and "Suspicious Minds," all accompanied by video clips narrating Elvis's career.

For MacDonald, performing in South Florida, his hometown, adds an extra layer of meaning, allowing him to share Elvis's legacy with his own friends and family. The local support he receives makes these performances even more special.

For more information, visit chriselvis.com or follow him on Instagram at @chrismacelvis.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com