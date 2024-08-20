Chris MacDonald: Honoring Elvis with a Special Tribute Performance

Chris MacDonald, known for his tribute to Elvis Presley, joined Inside South Florida to discuss his dedication to honoring Elvis's legacy through his music and performances. MacDonald describes his act as a tribute rather than an impersonation, focusing on recreating the memories of Elvis's career with natural vocals and authentic moves, while sharing stories about the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

MacDonald's tribute is unique as he is the only tribute artist approved by Elvis Presley Enterprises, having performed for seven years at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel. His shows feature an eight-piece band, a horn section, and two dancers. The performance includes various segments, from the 1950s hits like "Blue Suede Shoes" to movie songs like "Viva Las Vegas," and the iconic 1968 comeback special in black leather. The show culminates with the 1970s concert era, featuring hits like "Burning Love" and "Suspicious Minds," all accompanied by video clips narrating Elvis's career.

For MacDonald, performing in South Florida, his hometown, adds an extra layer of meaning, allowing him to share Elvis's legacy with his own friends and family. The local support he receives makes these performances even more special.

For more information, visit chriselvis.com or follow him on Instagram at @chrismacelvis.