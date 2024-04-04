Chris Molina's "Fallen Fruit" Makes Waves at Miami Film Festival: A Conversation with the Local Filmmaker

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, filmmaker Chris Molina shared all the details about his debut film, "Fallen Fruit," which has its world premiere at this year's Miami Film Festival. Born and raised in South Miami, Molina's journey from local kid to hometown hero culminates in the debut of his film at a prestigious festival close to his heart.

Molina expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his film at the Miami Film Festival, describing it as a surreal experience and a dream come true. Having worked at the festival as a theater manager and shorts programmer in the past, Molina reflected on the significance of seeing his own film on the big screen.

"Fallen Fruit" follows the story of Alex, a young man who returns to Miami after a breakup and must rediscover his love for the city amidst personal challenges and the looming threat of a historic hurricane. The title, Molina revealed, symbolizes both the ripe potential for change when one is at their lowest point and the playful nature of the protagonist.

When asked about his sources of inspiration, Molina revealed that his films are often drawn from his own life experiences. With "Fallen Fruit," he aimed to explore themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery, drawing from his own journey of rekindling his affection for Miami after periods of doubt and uncertainty.

Looking ahead, Molina shared his excitement for future screenings of "Fallen Fruit," including the upcoming Outshine LGBTQ Film Festival in Miami. He expressed hopes of expanding the reach of his film beyond Florida and connecting with audiences on a broader scale.

For those interested in learning more about "Fallen Fruit" and Molina's work, visit the film's official website, FallenFruitFilm.com, or his Instagram profile @chriismolina.