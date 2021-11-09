Watch
Chris Van Vliet catches up with his South Florida fans on what he's up to

Chris Van Vliet has been bringing his charisma and talent into homes here in Miami for years, but now the Emmy award winner and multi-hyphenate has taken his talents to new heights with his very successful show and podcast, Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

He's interviewed everyone from The Rock, 9 times, to astrophysicists. Long-time fans know he loves to talk and can ask anyone anything. Although there are still some moments where he gets starstruck and nervous, with over 100 million views on his Youtube channel he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Of course, leaving Miami was a big move, and one of the oddest things he misses from the sunshine state is seeing those giant iguanas sunbathing anywhere they want. You can catch up with Chris on social media and check out his podcast!

