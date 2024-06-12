Christie Valdiserri: Redefining Beauty Standards

The beauty industry has evolved significantly over the years, embracing diversity and relatability in ways never seen before. One powerful voice contributing to this positive change is Christie Valdiserri, the first-ever bald Sports Illustrated model. Her journey and accomplishments have inspired many, and Inside South Florida had the opportunity to hear more about her story.

Christie Valdiserri made history as the first bald model to grace the pages of Sports Illustrated, a milestone that was both liberating and validating for her. "It was such a turning point in my healing journey," Christie shared. Losing her hair at 23 due to alopecia was an identity crisis, but becoming a Sports Illustrated model helped her find and love herself again.

Christie founded Baldtourage, a community for girls with alopecia, four years ago. What started during the pandemic as Zoom meetings has now evolved into in-person events across the country. These events include fashion shows where girls walk the runway, removing their wigs in a powerful display of self-acceptance and confidence. "[Seeing] their big smile and everyone cheering them on is so empowering," Christie said.

Christie's influence goes beyond her modeling career. She believes everyone needs a community where they feel safe and accepted. "I have these born leadership skills within me that just come naturally out of me. I'm happy that I can be a role model for these little girls," she explained. The strength and inspiration she draws from these young girls, who confidently navigate life with alopecia, fuels her own resilience.

When asked about her key to success, Christie emphasized the importance of authenticity. "Staying true to who I am at my core and following what makes sense for me internally is how I’ve built what I’ve built so far," she noted. This commitment to authenticity has been the foundation of her achievements.

To follow Christie's journey and learn more about Baldtourage, you can find her on Instagram at @christie.valdiserri or @baldtourage.