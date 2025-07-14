Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Christmas Sets Sail in July with Hallmark’s Star-Studded Cruise Special

Hallmark Channel is bringing the holiday spirit to the high seas this summer with its festive new series Christmas at Sea, part of the network’s popular “Christmas in July” celebration. Inside South Florida caught up with stars Nikki DeLoach, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell to talk about what makes this heartwarming cruise so special.

Watch the full interview to hear their behind-the-scenes stories and why they’d jump at the chance to do it all again.

Christmas at Sea airs on the Hallmark Channel and streams the next day on Hallmark+. For more information, visit HallmarkChannel.com.

