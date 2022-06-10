Chuck E. Cheese has a fun packed summer planned for the whole family

Chuck E. Cheese has a new lineup of fun, food, and entertainment for families all summer long. Family Fun Expert for Chuck E. Cheese, Alejandra Brady, joined Inside South Florida to explain why Chuck E. Cheese is the ultimate destination for a playcation this summer.

“The E stands for entertainment so you can expect all new entertainment from our concert tour that we are doing across the country in Miami, LA, and Dallas Fort Worth. For folks who can't make the live concerts, they can enter for a chance to win a free backyard concert right in their home with the Chuck E. Cheese Summer Concert Tour Block Party sweepstakes,” says Brady. “We've got a new mobile skate universe with a beach theme and our live concert album which is available on all streaming services.”

For families worried about expenses amongst the effects of rising inflation, Chuck E. Cheese has made cost savings available.

“We have our summer fun pass and it's a savings pass where you can save up to $100 and 40% of all of your purchases,” says Brady. “That's game play or food or anything that you want to purchase that Chuck E. Cheese has. We think it's the best value of the summer for families to enjoy.”

Chuck E. Cheese also added new and delicious food items to its menu that the whole family can enjoy.

“We've launched a new menu that includes this delicious Hawaiian Chili Pizza,” says Brady. “We've got a Dippin’ Dots summer crunch, which has the two best flavors, cookies and cream and cotton candy. Then our extra special shark cupcake that we know kids are going to love biting into.”

For more information, visit chuckecheese.com or download the Chuck E. Cheese app.

The Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chuck E. Cheese.