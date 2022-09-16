Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Chuck E. Cheese launches affordable Boo-Tacular event for halloween

Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:37:39-04

Halloween is quickly approaching. Fun Expert and Chief Marketing Officer of Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment, Sherri Landry, joined Inside South Florida to share how families can enjoy a safe and affordable holiday at Chuck E. Cheese this year.

“Chuck E. Cheese is launching the biggest family-friendly halloween event of the season with our Boo-Tacular,” says Landry. “It launches on September 19th through October 31.”

Chuck E. Cheese is helping kids and parents get into the spirit this year with new promotions.

“During our Boo-Tacular event, kids can get bonus play points and free take-play time just for being a kid and dressing in their costume,” says Landry. “Chuck E. Cheese is allowing parents, families and groups to actually book a halloween-themed party.”

For more information, visit ChuckECheese.com/Bootacular

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chuck E Cheese.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors