Chuck E. Cheese launches affordable Boo-Tacular event for halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching. Fun Expert and Chief Marketing Officer of Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment, Sherri Landry, joined Inside South Florida to share how families can enjoy a safe and affordable holiday at Chuck E. Cheese this year.

“Chuck E. Cheese is launching the biggest family-friendly halloween event of the season with our Boo-Tacular,” says Landry. “It launches on September 19th through October 31.”

Chuck E. Cheese is helping kids and parents get into the spirit this year with new promotions.

“During our Boo-Tacular event, kids can get bonus play points and free take-play time just for being a kid and dressing in their costume,” says Landry. “Chuck E. Cheese is allowing parents, families and groups to actually book a halloween-themed party.”

For more information, visit ChuckECheese.com/Bootacular

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chuck E Cheese.

