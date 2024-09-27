Ciara Miller Talks Keeping Summer Vibes Alive with Tropicana

Watch Now
Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tropicana. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Even though fall has officially arrived, Inside South Florida welcomed Ciara Miller, star of Bravo's Summer House, to share how we can hold on to that summer feeling just a little longer. Ciara’s exciting new partnership with Tropicana brings delicious ideas to keep the summer spirit alive, no matter the season.

Ciara highlighted refreshing drink recipes, including the Pineapple Mango Golden Hour Cocktail and the Punch Above, both perfect for South Florida’s year-round warmth. These easy-to-make beverages can be enjoyed with or without alcohol, and they’re made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners—ideal for keeping things light and fresh.

Beyond drinks, Ciara suggested creating a summer-inspired playlist, filling your home with bright décor, and even planning travels with friends to maintain those summer vibes. She’s also making her way to Miami soon and is looking forward to enjoying her Tropicana drinks by the pool!

For more on where to find Tropicana Refreshers, visit tropicana.com.

