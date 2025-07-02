Circa Sports Makes History with $21 Million Football Contest in Las Vegas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Circa Resort & Casino. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Las Vegas is cementing its status as a premier sports destination, and at the heart of the action is Circa Sports, the groundbreaking sportsbook owned by entrepreneur Derek Stevens. With millions on the line, Circa is making waves this football season with the largest pro football betting contests in history.

Appearing on Inside South Florida, Stevens shared the excitement behind this year’s record-breaking $21 million guarantee, spread across three unique contests: Circa Million, Circa Survivor, and the brand-new Circa Grandissimo.

“Circa Million is a traditional football handicapping contest where you pick five games against the spread each week,” Stevens explained. “Circa Survivor is a contest where you just pick one game, no point spread, and you have to, you have to, you have to win it to be eligible to survive to the next week and the next week.”

While both contests return bigger than ever with $6 million guaranteed for Circa Million and $15 million for Circa Survivor, the biggest splash is Circa Grandissimo, a high-stakes version of Survivor with a $100,000 entry fee and an exclusive player pool.

And if you're not in Nevada? No problem. Contestants can enter through a registered proxy, meaning players from across the country can take part in the action.

Stevens, a sports betting enthusiast himself, says Vegas stands out for good reason: “I think one of the great things about Vegas is you have a great regulatory environment, so you get great odds. So when people come out to visit, they've got a great opportunity to get into some great pools,” he noted. But it’s also about the experience. Stevens was broadcasting from inside the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Las Vegas, a massive three-story venue with state-of-the-art screens and stadium-style seating.

Just above the sportsbook? Stadium Swim, an outdoor aqua-theater featuring six pools, a 143-foot screen, and all-day sunlight, perfect for watching a full slate of college or pro football games under the Vegas sun.