Cisco Security’s state of cybersecurity report

Dave Lewis, Global Advisory Chief Information Security Officer of Cisco Security, joined Inside South Florida to share why it is important to protect yourself from fraud and stay one step ahead.

“We talk to security practitioners around the world to get their perspective on how they saw security in their own organizations and where their maturity level was,” says Lewis. “Overall [of the organizations], 82% of them figure that they will have a security incident within the next 12 to 24 months. It's rather telling. It also shows the importance of security has never been more present.”

For more information, visit Cisco.com/Go/ReadinessIndex

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Cisco.