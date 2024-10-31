City Furniture’s Community Giving Campaigns: Pink Pumpkins and More

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Furniture. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

City Furniture is making a meaningful impact with initiatives like the Pink Pumpkin Campaign. Inspired by CEO Andrew Koeing’s late mother, this campaign aims to raise awareness for breast cancer through distributing 15,000 pink pumpkin buckets for Halloween. Available at all City Furniture stores, these special buckets not only bring families together during the festive season but also serve as a reminder of the importance of breast cancer awareness.

In addition to pink pumpkins, City Furniture is offering the Test Rest Campaign. By spending just five minutes testing a mattress, customers can earn a $10 gift card and trigger a $10 donation to the American Cancer Society. This initiative not only contributes to the fight against cancer but also helps customers choose the right mattress, underscoring the importance of good sleep in overall health.

City Furniture is committed to giving back through its 5% Giving Pledge, dedicating a minimum of 5% of profits to support health, diversity, service, education, and home initiatives. The American Cancer Society and other important causes benefit from this community-oriented approach.

For more on City Furniture’s initiatives, visit cityfurniture.com where you can find details on their community projects, store locations, and the full range of ways to get involved.