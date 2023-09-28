Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

City of Lauderhill’s Pink Up Lauderhill event starts September 29th

Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 12:26:25-04

City of Lauderhill’s Commissioner, Lawrence Martin, and 101.5 Lite FM Radio Personality and BRCA Strong Ambassador, Tamara Gant, joined Inside South Florida to share what the city has organized to promote breast cancer awareness.

“The event started about three years ago,” says Martin. “Be there right at dusk. We want to light up the city pink. We have a lot of events and dinners and a lot of good health information.”

“Julie Guy and myself have been ambassadors for BRCAStrong,” says Gant. “We really do want women to test themselves every month and also do those mammograms.”

Pink Up Lauderhill is September 29th and October 1st.

For more information, visit Lauderhill-fl.gov/BreastCancer

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com