City of Lauderhill’s Pink Up Lauderhill event starts September 29th

City of Lauderhill’s Commissioner, Lawrence Martin, and 101.5 Lite FM Radio Personality and BRCA Strong Ambassador, Tamara Gant, joined Inside South Florida to share what the city has organized to promote breast cancer awareness.

“The event started about three years ago,” says Martin. “Be there right at dusk. We want to light up the city pink. We have a lot of events and dinners and a lot of good health information.”

“Julie Guy and myself have been ambassadors for BRCAStrong,” says Gant. “We really do want women to test themselves every month and also do those mammograms.”

Pink Up Lauderhill is September 29th and October 1st.

For more information, visit Lauderhill-fl.gov/BreastCancer