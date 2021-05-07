Watch
Inside South Florida

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is ready to welcome tech gurus

Posted at 4:43 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 16:43:35-04

It's no secret that City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has hopes of making the city the next hub for tech gurus. From cryptocurrency and beyond, how is he planning on making his dream a reality?

Suarez says the city has been laying the foundation to get to this point for the last 10 years. By investing in startups, tech conferences, and more, those in the industry have been drawn to Miami for quite some time.

The mayor has even started a web series called Cafecito TechTalks to give residents an inside look at how Miami can transform into a tech leader.

"A big part of changing the narrative of a city, changing the reputation of a city, is us telling our story," says Suarez. "We get so caught up in working, all day, every day, and doing our jobs, that don't take a moment to stop and tell the story of what Miami is."

Suarez says he's most optimistic about how much has been done in such a short amount of time, such as FTX Trading, a cryptocurrency company, buying the naming rights to the old American Airlines Arena.

"We're creating the greatest city on the planet."

