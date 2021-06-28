City of Miramar is hosting a virtual job fair this week

If you're ready for a fresh start or career training, the city of Miramar has something to help. Their job and education fair is going virtual this year. Miramar commissioner, Alexandra Davis, and Miramar's human resources director, Randy Cross, explained all the benefits you can gain without leaving your home.

On Wednesday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can meet with over 43 companies and 18 colleges and universities. All you have to do is register, upload your resume, and answer some questions to help get you set up with recruiters.

There will be jobs available at all levels for several different fields. This is a great chance to get into a new field you've been looking into or move further in your career.

You can register at www.MiramarFL.gov/VirtualJobFair