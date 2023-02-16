Watch Now
City of Miramar's Afro-Carib Fest February 25th

The City of Miramar is hosting the 3rd Annual Afro-Carib Festival February 25th. City of Miramar’s Commissioner, Alexandar P. Davis, joined Inside South Florida to share why the city finds it important to host this event.

“February is Black History Month and Reggae month,” says Davis. “There is no better way to celebrate both of these events than a festival in the City of Miramar.”

The festival is a reflection of the diverse population in the city of Miramar.

“We have a lot of Black and Brown folks,” says Davis. “We wanted to have everything converge from the African and Caribbean diaspora in one place.”

For more information, visit AfroCaribFestMiramar.com

