City of Pompano Beach hosting “Make the Leap” art event September 23rd

Film Maker Timothy Davis joined Inside South Florida to share more details about the “Make the Leap” art event.

“’Make the Leap’ is kind of like artistic telephone. I took the short film, and I gave it to a poet, a painter and a songwriter. They created a new work of art that was inspired by the film. Then, they passed their new work of art on to three different artists who then did the same thing,” says Davis. “At the event, we are presenting all 10 works of art, so there are nine new ones and the short film for the community to enjoy.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

