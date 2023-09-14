Watch Now
City of Pompano Beach hosting “Make the Leap” art event September 23rd

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 18:30:04-04

Film Maker Timothy Davis joined Inside South Florida to share more details about the “Make the Leap” art event.

“’Make the Leap’ is kind of like artistic telephone. I took the short film, and I gave it to a poet, a painter and a songwriter. They created a new work of art that was inspired by the film. Then, they passed their new work of art on to three different artists who then did the same thing,” says Davis. “At the event, we are presenting all 10 works of art, so there are nine new ones and the short film for the community to enjoy.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Arts/City of Pompano Beach.

