CITY ROOFING - PREPARE FOR STORM SEASON

In this interview, City Roof owners Mario and Candy Famada discuss the importance of preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, particularly for homeowners. They emphasize the need to gather emergency supplies, such as food and water for at least two weeks without electricity, and to review their insurance policies to ensure adequate coverage. Many homeowners are unaware of their policy details until they need to file a claim, which can lead to unpleasant surprises. Additionally, obtaining a professional roof inspection before the storm is crucial for identifying vulnerabilities and documenting the roof's condition, which can aid in any future insurance claims.
They further highlight proactive measures homeowners can take to prevent substantial damage during a storm, such as regular roof maintenance to address small leaks that may not be easily detectable. If damage does occur, the speakers advise homeowners to promptly contact their insurance companies and roofing professionals, emphasizing the importance of being prepared and proactive.