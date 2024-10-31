City Roofing's 'Raise the Roof' Event: A Celebration of Community Support

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Candy and Mario Famada, owners of City Roofing, to share details about their heartwarming annual event, Raise the Roof. This initiative, now in its seventh year, provides a free roof to a family in need. This year’s installation celebration will be held on Saturday, November 16. Candy and Mario invited the community to join the festivities, including food, drinks, a bounce house, and more, as they celebrate the lucky family receiving a new roof.

City Roofing launched Raise the Roof to address the critical needs of families unable to afford roofing repairs or replacements. “In hurricane-prone areas, roofs are often the first to go,” Mario shared. This annual event embodies City Roofing's commitment to supporting local families and ensuring they’re well-protected year-round.

City Roofing’s Raise the Roof exemplifies community collaboration, as vendors, sponsors, and volunteers come together each year to make a meaningful impact.

For those interested in getting involved, whether by volunteering, donating, or nominating a family, Candy encourages visitingraisetheroofmiami.org. Nominations for next year’s event will open next summer, making it easy to recommend a family in need.