CityPlace Doral Illuminates the Holiday Season with Festive Light Show

CityPlace Doral brought holiday magic to life this season with its enchanting nightly light show. Throughout December, visitors were treated to a dazzling spectacle of lights and music every hour on the hour from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., making evenings merry and bright for all who attended.

The vibrant destination transformed into a true winter wonderland, with sparkling palm trees, glowing snowflakes, and a magnificent towering Christmas tree creating a picturesque holiday backdrop. Whether strolling with family, enjoying a romantic evening, or simply soaking in the festive spirit, CityPlace Doral was the place to be for a cheerful celebration before the year's end.

Although the light show concluded on December 31, the spirit of enjoyment at CityPlace Doral continues year-round. From dining and shopping to entertainment and events, it remains the perfect destination for memorable experiences—no matter the season.