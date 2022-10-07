Class is in session for Monster High: The Movie on Nickelodeon

“Monster High: The Movie” premiered October 6th on Nickelodeon. Stars of the show, Miia Harris, Navah Damasen and Ceci Balagot, joined Inside South Florida to share why this season is a must-see.

Miia Harris plays Clawdeen Wolf. As a half werewolf and half human, her character’s experience at Monster High is a unique one.

“She's starting her very first year at Monster High, but the school has a very strict no humans policy,” Harris. “She is really trying to navigate her first year in high school, which is difficult enough. You really see her on this journey to self-discovery.”

Draculaura, characterized by Navah Damasen, also struggles with her authencity.

“Draculaura is obviously the daughter of Dracula. She practices witchcraft, which is a human practice in the monster world, but they don't like humans over there. She feels the need to hide that part of herself,” says Damasen. “She slowly learns that if she just becomes herself that she'll be accepted by the best monsters out there.”

Frankie Stein’s, portrayed by Ceci Balagot, character is only 15 days old, which will present its own set of unique challenges.

“Frankie Stein really doesn't know how anything works, including friendships, house phones or social media. They have a lot of historical figures inside their brain since they're a Frankenstein,” Balagot. “They know a lot of random facts that aren't necessarily super helpful, but it makes them a very interesting person.”

Monster High: The Movie is streaming now on Paramount+.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PremiereTV.