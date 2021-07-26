Classic Rock history with Amelia De Vita from Big 105.9

She came all the way from Australia to keep South Florida listeners rocking from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and now she's dishing about rock history. We took a trip back in time with Amelia De Vita from Big 105.9 Classic Rock station to learn about some original rockers.

Here's some big rock history from October.

1962 - Jimi Hendrix was honorably discharged from the 101st Airborne Paratroopers, after breaking his ankle during his 26th and final parachute jump

1989 - Tom Jones lost a paternity suit and was ordered to pay $200 a week in child support to 27-year-old Katherine Berkery of New York. The judge in the case was Judge Judy Sheindlin, who was still serving in her 15-year tenure as a New York Family Court judge before appearing in her court TV show, Judge Judy.

1991 - Axl Rose caused a riot to break out during a Guns N' Roses gig after leaping into the crowd to remove a camera from a fan at the Riverpoint Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights. Over 50 people were injured and 15 fans were arrested.

Speaking of Axl Rose, live music is coming back to South Florida and Guns N' Roses is making a stop at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on October 2 and 3. Some other noteworthy performances coming up include Eric Clapton, ZZ Top, and Elton John.

Tune into 105.9 for more rick history from Amelia!