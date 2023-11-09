Classical Hip Hop Cellist Takes the Stage at Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Festival

Classical Hip Hop Cellist, Joey Chang, joined Inside South Florida to showcase his unique artistic talents that fuse beatboxing and cello to create his innovative 'classical hip hop' sound.

Don't miss the chance to experience his live performance on November 14 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Festival.

“I started out learning classical and I did classical for about eight years,” says Chang. “And then I started playing on the street. And I noticed that other people were singing and playing guitar, and I thought, ‘I wish I could play and sing at the same time,’ but they don't teach you how to do that when you play the cello. So, I just started trying to learn and teach myself while I was busking.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Pompano Beach and Pompano Beach Arts.