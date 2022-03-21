Claude Monet's work comes to life with "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience"

Claude Monet is one of the most celebrated artists in history and a new immersive exhibition has hit the Ice Palace Studios in Miami where you can experience his work.

"Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" tells the story of the french painter in a new and unique way.

"This exhibit is not only for art historians and for people who love art but also for people who don't know much about him and don't know much about art in general and would like to experience it in a different way and learn about (his work) in a more fun way," states David Rosenfeld, co-founder of Primo Entertainment.

The experience will take you through a journey of Monet's life and showcase his most famous works.

"Beyond Van Gogh" also had the immersive treatment prior to Monet. And it was important to bring Monet's works next.

"His art is so bright and happy. It's very romantic, it was just a natural fit" states Rosenfeld.

This exhibit will be up until April 24th but that doesn't mean David and his team are done bringing more artists into the immersive world.

Exclusively to Inside South Florida, David revealed the next artist in the immersive lineup.

"We're excited to bring The Immersive Biography of Frida Kahlo as the next one and we think that one is going to be very powerful. Frida is an icon and people love her," said Rosenfeld.

No dates are announced for Frida's exhibit.

For tickets to Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience you can go here.