Claudienne Hibbert-Smith beat the odds to be able to help others do the same

Shifting the paradigm of teenage motherhood, Hibbert Group Real Estate’s own, Claudienne Hibbert-Smith, is now a multi-million dollar real estate producer changing the game one step at a time.

She's been in real estate for about two decades, and about 10 years ago she decided to create a group of realtors who can educate and inspire others. In an attempt to "duplicate herself," Hibbert-Smith started teaching other realtors the things she wished she had known. The group of real estate consultants offers unique experiences, based in education and experience.

The Carol City native had a child at 14, graduated high school, and went on to attend the University of Florida. She had a support group keeping her going the whole way. Now, she wants to help others. Through her Claudy Cares Foundation, she's been able to give back time and time again.

"I've always said I want to make a lot of money so I can help a lot of people," she says.

Claudienne is now going global to help realtors all over the world. You can learn more about her, her foundation, and all the hard work she does, at https://www.claudiennehibbert.com/