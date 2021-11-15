Watch
Clifford the Big Red Dog tumbles into theaters

Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:53:13-05

Everyone's childhood favorite, Clifford the Big Red Dog, is staring in his very first live-action film alongside Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall. Miriam Tapia caught up with the cast to see what it was like making this larger-than-life film.

Darby, who plays the lovable Emily Elizabeth, gets a little red puppy who grows into a 10-foot hound. Her uncle, played by Jack Whitehall, now has to watch over both of them in their NYC apartment.

With over 80 books and an Emmy-award-winning series, Clifford has had an impact on the lives of thousands of children, including Darby. She says it's an honor being able to play Emily since she grew up watching the show and reading the books.

Jack Whitehall enjoyed playing Uncle Casey with all the physical humor. He says he had a blast being able to bring this character to life. Both stars hope the movie inspires fans to love one another and embrace differences in themselves and others.

Out now in South Florida theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus, gather the family and get a big dose of laughs and love with Clifford the Big Red Dog.

