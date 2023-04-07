Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Clothing donations can help save the planet

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 18:30:06-04

Clothes Mentor’s Owner, Holly Morris, joined Inside South Florida to share how repurposing your used clothing items can help the environment.

“We buy and sell gently used women's clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags. Fashion is one of the biggest polluting industries in the world,” says Morris. “This is a great way to take beautiful clothes that just don't fit you or your lifestyle and give them a new life with someone who they're going to fit perfectly.”

For more information, visit PlantationFl.ClothesMentor.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Clothes Mentor.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com