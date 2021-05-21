Clothing to keep you protected from UV rays

Let's face it, none of us are reapplying sunscreen the way we should be. Most of us would prefer an extra layer of protection against harmful UV rays, and Tommy Bahama is giving you just that. The clothing company has teamed up with the Skin Cancer Foundation to teach people how to use clothing as the first defense against the sun.

Many of the items from Tommy Bahama have a UPF factor of 30 to 50, this protects against the UV Rays that may make it through clothing. Many of the fabrics used by the company have gotten the Skin Cancer Foundation's seal of approval for safety.

This protection is offered in items of clothing ranging from swimsuits to athletic wear. Whether you're having a day out on the ocean or going to a nice dinner on the water, you'll be well protected in this clothing. Sunglasses from Maui Jim also offer 100% protection from UVA and UVB rays, keeping your eyes safe along with the rest of you.

Tommy Bahama also has beach gear that will keep you shielded from UV rays. Umbrellas and beach chairs with a clip-on canopy will keep you in the shade while you enjoy the outdoors.

For all this and more, you can head to www.tommybahama.com