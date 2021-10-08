Club Mundo Kids is a special news show for Latinx kids

Born and raised here in Miami, journalist Romina Puga has shared her talents with the world for years, and now she is showing the importance of representation for Latinx youth with her new show Club Mundo Kids.

She says the show is the coolest thing she's ever done. It's a special type of news show for kids celebrating the different cultures among Spanish Speaking and Latinx cultures. In a typical episode, you'll see a mix of live-action, animation, and puppets, teaching kids different things from tons of topics including STEM and language arts.

Since Romina didn't see anyone who looked like herself or had her name growing up, she wanted to make sure kids today had something like that. The show helps kids embrace themselves and everything that makes them special.

You can find out where to watch Club Mundo Kids at clubmundokids.com

