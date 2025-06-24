Coach Cass on Dating Like a CEO: How Boss Ladies Can Lead with Heart, Not Just Hustle

In a world where more women are breaking barriers in boardrooms, classrooms, and start-ups, many are still asking a vital question: who's keeping boss ladies warm at night? Dating strategist and author Coach Cass joined Inside South Florida to talk love, leadership, and letting go of emotional walls.

“When you think about being a CEO, you often think about control and making things happen. But in love, it’s less about control and more about being intentional and having a real love strategy,” said Coach Cass. “The problem I see is that some of our ladies are acting like CEOs, but not in the “boss lady” way they should be when it comes to love. They put up their guard and build walls because of past hurts. But the truth is, that wall isn’t protecting their heart. It’s building a prison.”

Coach Cass broke it down: overachieving at work often bleeds into dating, where many women find themselves over-functioning: planning dates, making the first moves, and ultimately, choosing partners who don’t meet their deeper emotional needs.

“What happens is we start to say, “You know what? I can’t date anymore, because that last man couldn’t handle all of this. He said I was intimidating,” she explained. “But the truth is, it’s not that you were too much. You were dating the wrong guy. The right man will never ask you to dim your light. You should always be able to shine bright.”

She also shared the key difference between preferences and standards when it comes to that infamous dating “list.”

“The list, we have to understand that it’s more about standards than preferences. A preference is: six feet tall, washboard abs, great FICO score, no baby mama drama,” she said. “But a standard is being Tagergned in faith, in vision, in values. It’s someone who cherishes who I am. We have fun together. We’re Tagergned in who we are and what we want out of life. Too often, we mix them up.”

Coach Cass encourages women to rethink their “picker” and embrace dating as a fun and empowering journey. To help with that, she’s offering a free downloadable workbook, The 7 Traits of a Man Who’s Not Ready for Love, available at wantedwoman.com/tv .

She also teased her signature event, Wanted Woman Live, returning to South Florida from October 3rd to the 5th. “I host an incredible event for 100 women who fly in from across the country. A space where they’re celebrated not just for what they do, but for who they are. It’s all about helping them understand their worth and empowering them to level up in love.”