Coast Guard Fort Lauderdale: A Closer Look at Their Vital Missions

When you think of open waters and search and rescue missions, the United States Coast Guard likely comes to mind. Inside South Florida explored the Fort Lauderdale station to learn about their primary missions, which extend beyond search and rescue to include coastal security and law enforcement.

The Fort Lauderdale station's area of responsibility stretches from Boca Inlet down to Baker's Haulover Inlet, covering the entire stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway and extending 30 nautical miles offshore. While search and rescue is a primary mission, the station also focuses on recreational boating safety, armed escorts of cruise ships and Navy submarines, drug interdiction, non-US citizen interdiction, pollution response, and more. This unit operates 24/7 to respond to any mission the Coast Guard deems necessary.

The station boasts a fleet that includes two 45-foot response boats and three 33-foot special purpose law enforcement boats. Annually, the crews conduct an average of 175 search and rescue cases and 1,000 law enforcement boardings.

Executing a search and rescue mission is both challenging and rewarding. It requires quick thinking, decision-making, attention to detail, teamwork, and trust in the crew. The sense of fulfillment from saving lives is immense.

The station also deals with undocumented citizen missions and narcotics interdiction. This often involves pursuing and apprehending individuals using advanced maneuvers and tactics.

Operating in South Florida comes with a high operational tempo and a diverse set of missions, posing unique challenges. However, the Fort Lauderdale station is equipped with a highly skilled crew, consisting of 60 active-duty members, 30 reservists, and a robust auxiliary force of 230 volunteers. These top performers in the service make it possible to handle the demanding operational environment.

Beyond their regular duties, the Fort Lauderdale station actively supports the Gumbo Limbo Sea Turtle Rehabilitation group, facilitating the release of over 400 endangered turtles back into the sea. Additionally, they have partnered with the Fort Lauderdale Yacht Club to establish the first-ever STAR Program, providing long-term support to the families of sailors who have passed away while on duty.

The Coast Guard faces a 10% shortfall in enlistment across the service. However, leadership at the sector Miami parent command is adapting by working smarter with available resources and fostering cooperation with local agencies. Empowering junior members is a key strategy in maintaining operational efficiency.

The Coast Guard’s motto, "Semper Paratus" (Always Ready), reflects their unwavering commitment to being prepared for any situation. The Fort Lauderdale station exemplifies this dedication through their diverse missions, skilled personnel, and community support efforts.