Cocktail ideas for your 2022 holiday menu

It’s turkey time and Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect cocktail pairings for your holiday menu.

“Pallini Limoncello is the world's leading limoncello. It's premium. It's made with Sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast. It's absolutely delicious,” says Zahn. “You can do a spritz with Pallini.” Find this item at ReserveBar.com or Pallini.us

If cocktails infused with tequila is exciting, you may consider using Partida Tequila in your next concoction.

“It's 100% Blue Weber agave with no additives or sugars,” says Zahn. “Whether you're doing an apple cider margarita or pomegranate margarita for Thanksgiving, you just want to show up with a wonderful bottle of Partida Tequila.” Find this product at Total Wine or TotalWine.com

Harveys Bristol Cream may be a delicious pairing with your favorite holiday desserts.

“It is a delicious Sherry from Spain. It has a creamy finish. There's no actual cream in it,” says Zahn. “This is perfect to pair with pumpkin because this has some nuttiness to it.” Find this item at HarveysSherry.com

Absolut and Kahlua have created cocktail kits to help you celebrate the holiday season and momentous occasions.

“Absolut has an Espresso Martini Mini Soiree Guide. It's going to make party planning super easy with pairings, playlist, design ideas and cocktail kits,” says Zahn. “They also teamed up with Gail Simmons to create a delicious Absolut Martini Kick with everything you need to make edible Martini cups.” Find these products at Hauste.co/absolutminisoiree, SourcedCraftCocktails.com and CocktailCourier.com

For more information, follow @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.

