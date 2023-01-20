Cocomelon’s tips for creating routines with kids

Creating sustainable routines with uncooperative children can be challenging. Emmy-winning Host and TV Personality, Lilliana Vazquez, joined Inside South Florida to share proven results that can help parents institute proper guidelines for their little ones.

“Using songs and nursery rhymes as a tool can help children really follow good routines around those things that can be really hard,” says Vazquez. “CoComelon really teaches children songs and nursery rhymes that help them implement successful routines, whether it's bath time or eating their vegetables.”

CoComelon’s characters may also help your children establish good life habits.

“The beautiful thing about CoComelon is its ecosystem. It goes far beyond just watching the show on television,” says Vazquez. “There are incredible stem toys and books. It's really wonderful, and it also grows with your child.”

For more information, visit CoComelon.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.