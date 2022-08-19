Coconut Grove's newest waterfront restaurant pays homage to Miami's golden age of travel

Coconut Grove's newest waterfront restaurant is now open.

Located in Dinner key in the Grove, BayShore Club overlooks the beautiful waters of Biscayne Bay.

And if you're thinking, huh, this place looks oddly familiar?? Well, it's because good old Scotty's landing once stood here.

Nonetheless, a new era has arrived and this new and expansive 6,000 square foot, outdoor eatery still honors the rich history of the space.

"Bayshore club is inspired by the golden age of travel back in the 1930s and 40s'. When Pan Am Airways was flying out of the terminal just where City Hall is today," says Francesco Balli, CEO & Co-Founder, Grove Bay Hospitality Group.

With its natural design and tropical elements, Bayshore Club offers a relaxing environment that will transition you into a vacation state of mind.

"What we wanted to do was create a concept that was completely approachable, but still offer an amazing Water Run dining experience without it being overly expensive. And you know, be really approachable really what what used to be here you know, you can come here in shorts and, and sandal the pets on leashes and be super casual, you can dress it up if you want," says Balli.

Now let's talk food!

"The food is inspired by local Florida seafood with its Miami twist. One of my favorites is our tuna tart cones. It's amazing to nuts or tar scooped into a small little cone bite size, delicious. One of the fan favorites. Another great one is our fish. It's made with fresh Mahi every day. And it's an amazing it's served with shrimp chips and it's delicious. And some of our non-seafood items are ribs served family style, so a large portion full rack it's with a guava barbecue sauce. Delicious," says Balli.

Another delicious add to Bayshore are the drinks. You can sip on refreshing cocktails inspired by South Florida.

"One of my favorites is Come fly with me again, kind of a shout out to the golden age of travel. It's your traditional Aperol with a Miami twist to it. Another fan favorite, is the tropical paper plane. It's also a throwback to the travel days. It's your traditional fashion but also with a twist," says Balli.

Bayshore Club is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and they also offer brunch.

If you want to know more information head on over to bayshoreclubmiami.com