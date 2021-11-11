Watch
Cold weather health and wellness products

The weather here in South Florida is cooling down, And there’s more where that came from. The new season brings an opportunity to revamp your everyday wellness routine to continue looking and feeling your best. Here with the latest beauty and wellness must-haves for the season is lifestyle expert, the go-to girlfriend Sadie Murray.

First up make sure your immune system has all the strength it needs to combat cold and flu season with Zarbee's Naturals. The immune support line includes yummy elderberry gummies to keep you in tiptop shape. They also have special cough syrup and immune boosters for children.

Sunwink Sparkling Tonics are plant-powered and a great addition to your health routine. There are a variety of flavors available from the woman-owned business you can easily add to your daily routine. It's available at Whole Foods.

If the weather has been affecting your skin, try a great moisturizer from Merle Norman. The company is celebrating its 90 anniversary with the brand new AquaBliss moisturizer. Your skin will thank you for the extra dose of moisture!

Finally, maintain healthy hair with a healthy scalp using The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub. This product only has to be used once or twice a week but will show a huge transformation in your scalp health.

For all this and more, you can check out Sadie at TheGoToGirlfriend.cominsi

Trusted Advisors