Colgate turning smiles around in Louisiana

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 18:30:19-04

Inside South Florida caught up with Dawna Michelle Fields, Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures' Director-Operations and Community Affairs, to share the organization’s mission for the Smile Fest of 2023.

“We've been doing this for over 30 years,” says Fields. We provide free education, free dental screening for children up to 12 years old, and a free treatment referral to children and families across the United States and around the world.

For more information, www.colgatebsbf.com

