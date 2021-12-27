Combating opioids for pain management

Pain management expert, Dr. Shravani Durbhakula joined us to talk about the dangers of a synthetic opioid that can be fifty times more potent than heroin.

Dr. Durbhakula says there has been progress in teaching doctors how to prescribe fewer opioids and when to prescribe alternatives, but this has had an adverse effect on those who relied on them. In some cases, these patients weren't weaned off, which caused them to seek illicit opioids like fentanyl.

Many people never get to see a pain specialist so they don't know about alternatives to relieve pain, which include therapy, acupuncture, yoga, and special procedures.