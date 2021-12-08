Combating seasonal depression

Annually, millions of Americans suffer from Season Affective Disorder or known to most as Seasonal Depression. What is it? What are the symptoms? Board Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph stopped Inside South Florida and spoke with host Jason Carter where she gave some insight into what the affliction is and also offered some ways to find relief.
