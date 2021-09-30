Comeback: with Erica Cobb is a community of folks, like yourself, who are getting ready and staying ready for their next chapter. Launched by nationally syndicated talk show host Erica Cobb in 2016 as a Youtube series, Comeback has grown into a weekly podcast available on all platforms with countless listeners.

Cobb says the podcast is the third iteration of her own comeback journey. As she grew on a national platform she had the chance to tell other people's stories, which then grew into a podcast to take that even further.

She was in her own "setback season," and was able to use that as a way to get across her message of how comebacks are possible. Although it was painful at the time, she says in hindsight it was necessary to get her to where she is today. She's been extremely transparent with her audience about different aspects of her life, including her natural hair journey.

"What I learned was I was on a true natural hair journey in real-time being on a daily show because I had neglected the care for my natural hair," she says.

She's been able to grow to love her natural hair and take her listeners on the journey with her. You can listen to The Comeback and learn about restarting and taking back control of your life.