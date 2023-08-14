Comedies’ evolution in a cancel culture

Comedian, Candyce Haynes, joined Inside South Florida to share how comedy should evolve today.
“When you think about Chappelle and Dick Gregory, these individuals brought light to different situations. They were able to bring it to the forefront. They were not telling you how to feel. They were just saying this is what it is, and that is what we need more of,” says Haynes. “As a female comedian, as a comedian in general, that's my goal.”
Haynes’ Miami Improv performance is August 15th.
For more information, visit CandyceHaynes.com